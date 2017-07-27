Jaguar’s Latest Performance Sedan Looks Like A Ford Falcon

Lovers of defunct Australian-made sedans can now wipe away their tears and cry tears of joy in a Jaguar instead.

The British marque’s latest performance upgrade to the XJ sedan has eventuated in the XJR575, an absolutely menacing looking machine for the executive after a power trip. And it looks like a Ford Falcon.

Labelled the fastest XJ ever created, the car comes compliments of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) who have graced the vehicle with a big 5.0-litre supercharged V8 which delivers 575hp (428kW) and 380Nm of torque.

On the performance front that allows for a 0-100km/h time of 4.2 seconds. Joining the serious hardware is of course some crucial aesthetic upgrades in the form of a hooded vent, painted brake calipers, 20-inch black wheels and a choice of two exterior colours – Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey.

The inside also looks the business whilst retaining the luxury feel and glam of the original XJ line. Think quilted seats with 575 embroidery and special door sill markings. And yes, there is special ‘R’ badging on the exterior to let people know this is one special wild cat.

Jaguar has been on a roll lately with their performance marketing, first with their bonkers XE SV Project 8 and then with the launch of their E-Pace SUV into a barrel roll.