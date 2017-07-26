James Bond Will Be Back On The Big Screen In 2019

The rumour mill has been working overtime for the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

First, Daniel Craig set tongues wagging by bluntly saying he’d “rather slit his wrists” than reprise his role as the famous spy. Fans then frantically scrambled to guess his successor, with top suspects including Tom Hiddleston and James Norton. And then, must to everyone’s surprise, the leading candidate became… Craig again.

Needless to say, we’re deeply in the dark about what exactly to expect from Bond 25, but one thing we do now know is the release date. Eon Productions and MGM Studios confirmed via Twitter that Bond “will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.”

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

The film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on the last six films, and produced by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Craig is not yet believed to have signed a contract, but the New York Times reports that his return is a “done deal”.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Rumoured To Be Directing James Bond 25