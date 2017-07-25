Jared Leto’s Hologram Is A Reminder That The 80s Are Alive & Well

We’re calling it now. Jared Leto is the man single handedly resurrecting the peak 80s aesthetic in 2017.

His often eclectic choice in wardrobe has lead a many to ponder two things: ‘Why isn’t he a part of the Bee Gees?’ and a halfway between ‘Grooooovy baaaby!’ and ‘What in the actual f*ck…’

The latest evidence of this came at the San Diego Comic-Con International where a pink trousered, tasselled electric blue shirt Leto was projected into the ether during the Blade Runner 2049 presentation.