SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Watch Keanu Reeves Demolish Targets In His Latest Gun Range Training

Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back.

4 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit

The world was in awe when they witnessed Keanu Reeves decimating targets with extreme precision and prejudice in preparation for John Wick 2.

Well now you can relive some of that sweet Gun-Fu action with the latest Director’s Cut from Taran Tactical Innovations, the guys who helped train the 52-year-old actor into becoming the now-iconic character.

The latest video is three and a half minutes of pure firearm bliss and probably a nightmare for gun control advocates. Nonetheless there’s something oddly therapeutic about watching Reeves go through the deadly motions in his usual stoic charm. 

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

One could play Mozart in the background and they’d feel right at home. We suppose they don’t call him ‘The One’ for nothing.

Feeling trigger happy? Check out the 50 greatest action films of our era

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.