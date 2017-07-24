He set both the sporting and fashion world on fire when he walked out to his first press conference for the Mayweather-McGregor fight in a pinstripe suit emblazoned with countless little ‘Fuck You’ messages.

And today, those keen to throw their own two middle fingers to the corporate world can buy that very same infamous suit. David August who is the label responsible for producing the unorthodox three-piece says on the product listing that:

“Infamy and notoriety isn’t always bad, especially in the case of one bold, brave, confident friend of ours who revels in pushing boundaries. For those interested in taking similar risks, we have recreated our original custom 3-piece suit produced exclusively for Conor McGregor and we are making it available as a limited-edition custom order.”

The suit’s raging popularity shouldn’t come as a surprise given the global exposure it received in such a fitting scenario. And how much will the wardrobe of infamy set you back? A cool US$6,500.

The label’s CEO David August Heill even went as far as upselling the suit to those game enough to rock it. Included in the hefty price tag is a limited edition suit that will be numbered and signed by the CEO himself (not McGregor). The French facing construction also means that there’s less lining for a lighter weight to cater to those who like to bounce off walls a bit – like McGregor.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

If you’re keen to acquire the fidget spinner of suits for your next wedding, funeral or corporate event (you know, just to tell your father-in-law, dead ‘friend’ or boss how you really feel) then head on over to David August now where it will take 12-15 weeks to complete.

If you’re after something a little more conservative, check out our 21 Best Suits For Men & How To Wear Them. Or maybe just find out how to get Conor McGregor’s style.