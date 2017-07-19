After months of teasing, the covers have finally been pulled off the Mercedes-Benz X-Class ute (pick-up for those outside of Australia).

The bold vehicle marks the first time the German automaker has taken on the dual-cab platform with the promise of the brand’s signature luxury appointments merged with a highly capable workhorse.

The X-Class ute will come in three different trims starting with the Pure model before stepping up to the Progressive and top-end Power model. The entry and mid-range models will receive Nissan’s 2.3-litre turbo diesels which deliver 120kW and 403Nm of torque for the Pure and 140kW and 450Nm for the Progressive.

Those figures will be delivered via a choice of rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive through Nissan’s six speed manual or seven speed automatic. At the pointy end the Power model will come as a four-wheel-drive paired to a Mercedes 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 to deliver 190kW and 550Nm of torque.

Those looking at this car will of course be paying close attention to the interior and it doesn’t seem to disappoint. The cabin borrows heavily from existing Mercedes-Benz interiors with a host of modern tech and safety features including auto emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane assist.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Tell A Friend To Get Onboard The D'Marge Train

There will also be leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and metallic trim throughout along with seven airbags.

Those looking to put the car to work can expect a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and 1,000kg maximum payload. The Mercedes-Benz X-Class ute will commence sales locally in 2018 with the V6 variant to follow later in the year.