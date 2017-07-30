10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [30.07.17]

Something wicked this way comes.

Make that several somethings wicked.

Your childhood nightmares are back with a vengeance thanks to a new adaptation of Stephen King’s killer clown classic, It. A bank robbery goes bad when the vault is opened to reveal a terrifying secret. The monsters are bigger and badder in the hotly anticipated second season of Stranger Things. A serial killer is created in My Friend Dahmer. Even an idyllic suburban community descends into chaos when George Clooney and the Coen brothers are at the helm.

Also in our favourite movie trailers of the week: a sci-fi treasure hunt that’s both nostalgic and futuristic, the next installment of Thor’s adventures in Asgard, and a young writer struggles to find his voice before penning an American masterpiece.

IT



He’s baaack! Local children are disappearing in the town of Derry one by one, leaving behind only torn remains. A group of seven kids must face their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Ready Player One



It’s 2045. The world is on the brink of chaos and collapse. But people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

Detroit



From the Academy Award-winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ’67.

Suburbicon



Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.

Marjorie Prime



In the near future, a time of artificial intelligence: 86-year-old Marjorie (veteran actress Lois Smith)—a jumble of disparate, fading memories—has a handsome new companion (Jon Hamm) who looks like her deceased husband and is programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? Also starring Geena Davis and Tim Robbins, Marjorie Prime is based on Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-nominated play exploring memory and identity, love and loss.

The Vault



Two estranged sisters (Taryn Manning and Francesca Eastwood) are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. The heist begins smoothly, but mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager (James Franco) sends them to a basement-level vault–home to something truly evil.

Thor: Ragnarok



Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilisation.

Stranger Things S2



Stranger Things, the Netflix hit of 2016, will be back at its binge-worthy best on October 31. The nostalgia-driven sci-fi thriller would be nothing without the element of surprise, so of course we know little about the plot of its upcoming second season, but the trailer released at 2017’s San Diego Comic-Con gives us a teeny peek at what monstrous things await now that Will is back from the Upside Down.

Rebel In The Rye



The world of legendary writer J. D. Salinger is brought vividly to life in this revealing look at the experiences that shaped one of the most renowned, controversial, and enigmatic authors of our time. Set amidst the colorful backdrop of mid-20th century New York City, Rebel in the Rye follows a young Salinger (Nicholas Hoult) as he struggles to find his voice, pursues a love affair with famed socialite Oona O’Neill (Zoey Deutch), and fights on the frontlines of World War II. It’s these experiences that will inform the creation of his masterpiece, The Catcher in the Rye, bringing him overnight fame and leading him to withdraw from the public eye for the rest of his life. Co-starring Kevin Spacey and Sarah Paulson, Rebel in the Rye offers a tantalising window into the life and times of a little-understood genius who broke the rules and redefined American literature.

My Friend Dahmer



Before Jeffrey Dahmer became one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, he was a teenage loner. Conducting grisly experiments in a makeshift backyard lab, Jeff was invisible to most. That is, until his increasingly bizarre behavior unexpectedly attracted friends. Writer/director Marc Meyers adapts Derf Backderf’s (an actual Dahmer classmate) cult graphic novel, My Friend Dahmer, with a careful eye, presenting this origin story with a thoughtful approach and drawing remarkable work from his young cast. Meyers has crafted a unique biopic, entertaining the audience with a frighteningly compelling narrative while simultaneously presenting a nuanced snapshot of mental illness, the inherent desire for human interaction, and the perils of duplicitous friendship.