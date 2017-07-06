OMEGA Unveils A New Limited Edition 007 Timepiece

They might not have found a new Bond just yet but OMEGA are forging ahead with the highly sought after James Bond pieces regardless, this time looking back in time for inspiration.
The Seamaster Diver 300M “Commander’s Watch” was officially unveiled in London last night and it will evoke the rank and regalia of James Bond in military dress across three different films and actors – Roger Moore in “You Only Live Twice”, Sean Connery in “The Spy Who Loved Me” and Pierce Brosnan in “Tomorrow Never Dies.”
The watch itself is an attractive nautical-themed piece which features the striking colours of red, white and blue as used by the Royal Navy alongside the Commander’s insignia itself.
RELATED: OMEGA Goes Racing With A Pair Of Special ETNZ Timepieces
Cased in stainless steel and paired with a polished white ceramic dial, the watch wears facetted blue skeleton hour-minute hands and a varnished red seconds hand with a “007” gun logo counterweight. Flipping the watch around will reveal a transparent caseback which shows off a rotor with the Royal Navy’s Commander rank insignia. All of this is driven by OMEGA’s Calibre 2507 movement.
Another standout design cue is the 5-stripe blue, red & grey polyamide NATO Strap which carries the watch’s commander theme in attractive fashion. There’s also a metal bracelet version for those who prefer the classic look.
Those keen for the latter will need to move quick as the stainless steel version is limited to 7,007 pieces whilst another version in 18K yellow gold is limited to just seven pieces.