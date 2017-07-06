OMEGA Unveils A New Limited Edition 007 Timepiece

They might not have found a new Bond just yet but OMEGA are forging ahead with the highly sought after James Bond pieces regardless, this time looking back in time for inspiration.

The Seamaster Diver 300M “Commander’s Watch” was officially unveiled in London last night and it will evoke the rank and regalia of James Bond in military dress across three different films and actors – Roger Moore in “You Only Live Twice”, Sean Connery in “The Spy Who Loved Me” and Pierce Brosnan in “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

The watch itself is an attractive nautical-themed piece which features the striking colours of red, white and blue as used by the Royal Navy alongside the Commander’s insignia itself.

