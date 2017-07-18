Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #137

From a surf ramp which negates the need to paddle for a wave to a tank converted Land Rover, it’s time to burn some pay checks with the week’s most sought after boys toys.

The Dock

The world was given a glimpse of future surfing this week when STAB showcased ‘The Dock’ in Bali, a 30m plastic raft which allows surfers to take a run-off into the perfect wave as opposed to paddling into one. Think of it like a ski lift but for the waves. It’s a concept for now but given the positive reception it’s received so far, we can only imagine it won’t be long until you see one of these things floating around Bondi. Watch the video below to see how the intuitive device works.

BUY $TBC

Häagen-Dazs Spirits Ice Cream

There is a God. And today he brought upon this Earth five flavours of premium ice cream which are a tad naughty. Alcoholic ice cream? Now you’re talking. Häagen-Dazs will offer five flavours in their Spirits range which includes Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Whiskey Chocolate Truffle, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Vodka Key Lime Pie, and Rum Ginger Cookie. Those looking to get drunk on ice cream will be sorely disappointed as they only contain less than 1% of alcohol. Oh and they’re only available in Canada. For now.

BUY $TBC

1958 Land Rover 109 Series 2 Cuthbertson

Take a classic Land Rover and push it beyond the off-road limits and this is what you have. Set to arrive at Bonhams auctions, this 1958 Land Rover Cuthbertson has been fitted with some serious tracks to handle the most treacherous conditions and is only one of fifteen made by James. A Cuthbertson. Road registrable? Don’t bet on it.

BUY $83,000 – $100,000

Avionics VI Electric Bike

Avionics have unveiled their new electric bicycle and it looks damn cool with its retro vibes. Their frame features accented parts crafted from Jatoba wood which perfectly offsets the black frame. On the hardware side the bike is packed with a 5,000 watt brushless DC engine which can give it a 120km range on a single charge.

BUY $83,000 – $100,000

Bowman Mini Crossbow

It is exactly what you think it is. A mini crossbow which fires toothpicks and ear buds at your worst enemies. When it’s not doing some damage, you can set it up on a stand for display purposes.

BUY $25

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Tell A Friend To Get Onboard The D'Marge Train

The Brew Cave

It’s nothing like your man cave because the Brew Cave is solely dedicated to your alcoholic beverages. More personal keg than cave, the Brew Cave can hold up to 30 cases of beer and six kegs. There’s even a beer dispensing tap on the outside and a locking glass door to ensure your liquid gold remains safe from beer bandits and dodgy mates.

BUY $TBC