100 Streets Artists Turned An Empty School Into A Graffiti Gallery

Street art is often at its best in unexpected places. From an abandoned church in Morocco to this Spanish church-turned-skate-park, street art and graffiti – once seen as public nuisances – are now embraced as public beautification projects.

A decommissioned dormitory at Paris‘ Cité Internationale Universitaire is the latest unusual location to get a creative makeover. As part of the Rehab 2 festival, 100 artists were given free reign to take over the empty building before planned renovations demolish the mammoth gallery forever.

Over the course of three weeks, the artists treated the dorm as their personal playground, turning it into a vibrant, fully immersive maze of colours, images, and tags. Every stretch of wall, floor, and ceiling was adorned with murals from the likes of Mister Wire, Jérôme Laurent, JM Robert, Charlotte Coupures, Jo Di Bona, Kalouf, Emmanuel Medina, Soklak, Mister Pee, and Carlos Olmo.

The space was open to the public from June 16 to July 16 during the Rehab 2 festival. Sadly, renovations will begin soon so the pieces aren’t long for this world, but photographers were on hand to capture the epic graffiti gallery before it disappears. Check out a selection of the images from the incredible project above, courtesy of French photographer Jonk. Jonk’s full gallery from the project can be found here.

