New Behind The Scenes Reel Reveals Secrets Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Plot details for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are predictably thin on the ground, but a new behind the scenes video that premiered at Disney’s D23 event is providing the biggest clues yet to what the future holds for the franchise.

The reel was debuted at the expo by director Rian Johnson, who said fans might find some aspects of The Last Jedi “shocking.” Clocking it at three minutes, the clip gives audiences a look at Laura Dern’s mysterious new character, Resistance Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, as well as the weird and wonderful casino planet of Canto Bight. It’s also packed with familiar faces like Luke, Leia (RIP), Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewie (who’s seen getting his hair done in rather spectacular fashion).

Disney also released an official synopsis for the film: “In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.”

So… we still don’t really know what The Last Jedi is actually about, and the footage isn’t revealing anything major either, but once again Disney has teased us just enough to know December can’t get here fast enough.