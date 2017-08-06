One part bird’s nest, one part Iron Throne, the upcoming Arctic Bath Hotel promises to be a unique (and utterly Instagrammable) way to experience Swedish Lapland when it opens next year.

The floating retreat, designed by Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi, will make its home in the middle of the Lule River. An artful arrangement of local timber logs will form the exterior of the circular structure. The designers say it’s meant to resemble a natural dam, and that it’s a symbolic reminder of how important it is to protect Sweden’s forests as the country continues to develop.

Six minimalist guest cabins, decked out in crisp Scandi style, will wrap around the perimeter of the development. At the centre is the hotel’s namesake: a communal cold bath that tempts visitors to take an icy four-degree dip.

If frostbite doesn’t appeal, the Arctic Bath will also feature a restaurant, a lounge, a shop, saunas, and spa treatments. Each cabin will come equipped with a wood-burning fireplace and a skylight for an uninterrupted view of the Northern Lights during winter.

And speaking of winter… when cold weather rolls around, and ice comes with it, the floating complex will freeze into place. When warm weather returns and the ice melts, the hotel will once again float freely.

“The circular shape of Arctic Bath creates a protected environment, sheltering guests and creating a haven to relax and soak up the local Arctic environment,” says Jonny Cooper, founder of Off the Map Travel and Arctic travel expert. “To complete the experience guests will also be able to stay overnight in one of the six hotel rooms that will also float or be frozen into the ice, depending on the season, although all seven buildings will be securely anchored in place.”

Arctic Bath Hotel’s radical design was inspired by the success of Treehotel, another unique, nature-centric retreat from the Swedes. Arctic Bath is set to open for business in early 2018 and will open bookings six months in advance of opening day. To register interest, email info@offthemaptravel.co.uk or call +44 (0) 800 566 8901.