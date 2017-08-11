Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith Weighs Up Possible Career Change

All round nice bloke and Australian cricket Captain, Steve Smith may be a force on the pitch but it’s recently come to our attention that he’s possibly been attending the Derek Zoolander School For International Male Models.

You can rest easy as his career and future is safe with the Australian Cricket Team as this stunning four photo series is for India’s Rising Pune Supergiant IPL team.

Steve shows his range should you require his homegrown down-to-earth modelling services. Our favourite look is Steve casually laying on a curtin wearing the much anticipated Mugatu SS17 collection.

With the Australian summer fast approaching we’re hoping to see more of Steve’s classic style both on and off the pitch.