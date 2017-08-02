French watch house Bell & Ross have paid tribute to Renault Sport, the iconic motor racing name that this year turns 40. As the team’s watch partner Bell & Ross created the limited edition BR 126 timepiece which is a slick addition to their existing performance line.

The watch is decked out in the same black and yellow hue as worn by Renault’s Formula One team and features design elements inspired by their first racecar, the the R.S.01. A 41mm satin-finished stainless steel case houses the BR-CAL.301 automatic movement whilst a black dial is offset with oversized numerals at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock.

Besides the hours, minutes and seconds, there are also additional functions including a subtle date window at 4 o’clock and two chronograph counters. The caseback features special engraving highlighting the years that Renault Sport have been racing from 1977 to 2017.

Complementing the watch’s 100m water resistance rating is a sturdy black rubber strap. Those keen will need to move quick with only 170 pieces made available around the world – a number which matches the number of victories taken by Renault Sport to date.

Secure yours at Bell & Ross.