With 66% of Australian men aged between 21 and 34 rocking facial hair, it’s safe to say that the beard trend is officially here to stay.

Lest we forget, with great facial hair also comes great responsibility. Alleviate that responsibility with the help of Just For Men’s Best Beard Care Ever – three unsuspecting and very affordable ways to keep your beard in pristine condition.

The secret to the perfect beard is simple. Eradicate dry flaky skin, oily skin under hair, beard itch and general roughness that comes with the look.

To do this Just For Men have created their Best Face & Beard Wash Ever which is designed to clean deeply and unclog pores before leaving a pleasant masculine scent on your goods. Following that wash is a move to Just For Men’s Best Beard Conditioner Ever which softens the hair so that it can be groomed to perfection.

The last stage is the all-important beard oil, an application designed to give your beard the polish it deserves with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Even guys with sensitive skin can embrace the oil like it was their long lost child.

Don’t let us tell you what to do though. Check out Just For Men’s Best Beard Care Ever for yourself.