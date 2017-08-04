Best Dressed Men Of the Week Feat. Idris Elba, David Gandy & Jeff Goldblum

The celebrities are making sure no man is short of wardrobe ideas this week.

British actor and all round cool guy Idris Elba leads the pack with an Oxford college style blazer paired with killer summer vibes. Take not of the details like the cool snake motif on the shirt and shoes.

Elsewhere we have Dawson’s Creek graduate James Van Der Beek polishing it up in all the right ways. Fresh cut, groomed moustache and a simple white striped shirt is paired effortlessly with a black suit and suede boots. Cry no more, Dawson.

Looking after the casual front is Nick Jonas, David Gandy and Jeff Goldblum who were all snapped rocking their own version of casual cool.

Rounding it all out are the lads in suits, Matt Bomer and Dane Dehaan.