The world’s most anticipated fight at the moment can only mean one thing. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather playing up to cameras in their flashiest threads.

It’s not all about the kings of the ring this week with Channing Tatum looking after promo duties for Logan Lucky, Manchester City head Pep Guardiola looking as cool as ever on the pitch, Miguel Angel Silvestre hitting the Narcos premiere and a little walk down memory lane with Aaron Paul and Luke Evans.

These are your best dressed men of the week. Watch and learn.