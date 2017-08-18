It’s time to chill with this week’s best dressed men who took a back seat with the formalities and opted for some of their finest casual wear.

Rapper and actor Common leads the pack this week with one of the coolest streetwear outfits to showcase impeccable fit and colour combination. A mustard polo is paired with a light brown bomber and tapered grey chinos for a very clean look. Following close behind is Justin Timberlake who showed off his layering skills in athleisure wear. Is he going to the gym? Is he going for coffee? Who knows. He looks damn cool though.

British musician James Bay, Tom Holland and Zac Efron are both on denim and jacket duties this week with contrasting hues and patterns.

Finally we have The Weeknd and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson who showed up to two separate events in a similar toned jacket featuring wild colour blocking. Weekend wardrobe sorted.