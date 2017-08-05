SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [05.08.17]

Weekend kicks sorted.

9 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 9|Nike|Air Max 97 Grey - $200 - LINK
2 of 9|Adidas|Pureboost Khaki - CHF 159.90 - LINK
3 of 9|Adidas x Parley|Ultraboost - CHF 229.90 - LINK
4 of 9|Adidas|Swift Run Primeknit - CHF 139.90 - LINK
5 of 9|Asics|GEL-Lique Salmon Toe - $90 - LINK
6 of 9|Y-3|Noci High Core Black & Silverite - $505 - LINK
7 of 9|Staple Design x Cole Haan|2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite - $300 - LINK
8 of 9|Fred Perry|Leather Sneaker - $95 - LINK
9 of 9|Saucony|Shadow 5000 VHS - €150 - LINK

Start your weekend on the right foot with the latest sneakers to drop from the world’s finest brands.

An eclectic mix dominated this week’s wrap up of kicks, starting off with the venerable Air Max 97 dropping in yet more attractive colourways. Not to be outdone of course is Adidas who’ve released three clean silhouettes in the Pureboost, Ultraboost and Swift Run.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Asics is back with another salmon toe sneaker whilst Fred Perry continues to look after the minimalist sneaker fiend without destroying bank accounts.

There’s a few oddball sneakers too with the high fashion inspired Y-3 Noci High, Staple Design’s sneaker/wingtip mutant and Saucony’s quirky tribute to the VHS tape.

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.