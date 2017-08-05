Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [05.08.17]

Start your weekend on the right foot with the latest sneakers to drop from the world’s finest brands.

An eclectic mix dominated this week’s wrap up of kicks, starting off with the venerable Air Max 97 dropping in yet more attractive colourways. Not to be outdone of course is Adidas who’ve released three clean silhouettes in the Pureboost, Ultraboost and Swift Run.

Asics is back with another salmon toe sneaker whilst Fred Perry continues to look after the minimalist sneaker fiend without destroying bank accounts.

There’s a few oddball sneakers too with the high fashion inspired Y-3 Noci High, Staple Design’s sneaker/wingtip mutant and Saucony’s quirky tribute to the VHS tape.