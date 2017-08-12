SIGN UP NOW,
Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [12.08.17]

1 of 9|adidas Originals|Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit - CHF 139.90 - LINK
2 of 9|Nike|Flyknit Trainer “Sunset Tint” - $TBC - LINK
3 of 9|Adidas|NMD R1 Primeknit Japan Triple White - $TBC - LINK
4 of 9|Nike|Nike Blazer Mid Vintage Cobblestone - $TBC - LINK
5 of 9|Pharrell x adidas|Tennis Hu Pastel Linen Green - $110 - LINK
6 of 9|New Balance|574 Sport - $TBC - LINK
7 of 9|Adidas|NMD City Sock 2 Sashiko - $170 - LINK
8 of 9|Puma|Parallel Sneaker - $TBC - LINK
9 of 9|Y-3|Kozoko Low - $320 - LINK

Arm your feet with the right gear thanks to this week’s hottest sneaker releases.

It’s all about the pastels and light textures with a minimalist edge this week with Nike dropping their re-released Flyknit Trainer in a very cool sunset tint. Not to be left out is the brand’s latest Blazer Mid Vintage in a svelte Cobblestone colourway.

The rest of the hottest sneakers this week belongs to Adidas who have no shortage of silhouettes and shades to suit any sneaker fiend. Feel all warm  and fuzzy inside with the Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit, the NMD R1 Primeknit Japan in Triple White, Pharrell’s Tennis Hu in linen green and their latest City Sock 2 with a distressed pattern.

Making up the best of the week to keep your feet happy are New Balance, Puma by The Weeknd and Y-3.

