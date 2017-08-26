Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [25.08.17]

Prepare those lonely feet for a proper assault as we walk you through the hottest sneaker releases of the week.

With a notable absence from Adidas NMDs for once, the gates have opened up for some of the coolest hues and silhouettes to slide into. Notable mentions this week goes to the Air Huarache in premium trim which now receives a sweet blurred white colourway.

Following that there’s Adidas’ Stan Smith set in an off white colourway that straddles more towards the salmon colour. For something with more of a designer edge, look no further than Nike’s KMTR Premium in ‘Light Bone’.

Joining the party is Reebok with two silhouettes which are relaxed and wearable than their usual offering. You get a choice of mustard yellow and army green here. Rounding out the best sneaker releases is Givenchy with their George V high top.