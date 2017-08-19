SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

These Are The 25 Best Travel Experiences Money Can Buy

They may cost an arm, a leg, and your first-born child, but the splurge is totally worth it.

4 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
    Chad Clark Certified 25
CLICK TO JUMP TO GALLERY

Imagine soaring over the Great Wall in a helicopter, then landing at an isolated section for a gourmet banquet in a tower. Imagine soaking in a hot stone bath and communing with saffron-robed novice monks in Bhutan. Imagine joining Tanzania’s elite anti-poaching force as they protect wildlife during the Great Migration.

These are just a few of the extraordinary adventures highlighted in the inaugural Chad Clark Certified 25, a new initiative to annually list the world’s 25 best travel experiences.

Luxury travel advisor Chad Clark was one of the first high-end agents to embrace the experiential travel trend. In 2014, Clark began “certifying” unique experiences he considered musts for deep-pocketed travellers, curating a list of hotels, restaurants, tours, and hands-on encounters that go well beyond a free buffet breakfast or group snorkeling excursion.

Now he’s kicking things up a notch with the Chad Clark Certified 25. The initiative claims to be the first of its kind in the travel industry, and its debut class of winners was recently announced at the Virtuoso Travel Symposium in Las Vegas. Clark asked colleagues, luxury travel industry suppliers, and other experts to nominate their favourite experiences, then spent a year selecting 25 winners “chosen on their own merits of how cool the experience actually is.”

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Some of this year’s winners include:

  • A luxury hiking safari in the Dolomite Mountains
  • A private candlelit dinner at Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast
  • A ‘do-it-yourself’ ice cream sundae with 300 potential permutations in London
  • A progressive Parisian culinary journey at Le Bristol Paris
  • An adventure cruise in Western Australia’s Kimberley region

Check out all recipients of the 2017 Chad Clark Certified 25 in the gallery above, and if you think one might be in your future, here’s the contact info to get started.

Chad Clark Certified 25
1 of 25
24hrs w/ Amankora Gangtey
Amankora
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
2 of 25
Adventure in the Kimberley
True North Adventure Cruises
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
3 of 25
The Beaumont Sundae Experience
The Beaumont
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
4 of 25
Behind the scenes - Changing of the Guard
NoteWorthy
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
5 of 25
Capture Vacation Memories Worldwide
Flytographer
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
6 of 25
Dolomites Luxury Hiking Safari
Dolomite Mountains
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
7 of 25
Experience Broadway from the Show Stage
The Chatwal Hotel
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
8 of 25
Fairy Tale Castle Experience
Ashford Castle
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
9 of 25
French Imperial Luxury
Les Prés d’Eugénie
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
10 of 25
Great Wall Private Banquet
Imperial Tours
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
11 of 25
G-RO Smart Carry-On Luggage
G-RO
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
12 of 25
Luxurious & Hydrating Mountain Chapstick
Waldorf Astoria Park City
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
13 of 25
Magnificent Hotel Mini-Bar
The Greenwich Hotel
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
14 of 25
Minaret Station Helicopter Experience
Minaret Station
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
15 of 25
Mongolia’s Golden Eagle Festival
Nomadic Expeditions
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
16 of 25
Night Symphonies of the Rainforest
Metropolitan Touring
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
17 of 25
Platte Canyon Overnight Yurt Experience
Brush Creek Ranch Luxury Collection
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
18 of 25
Pop-Up Volcano Adventure
Four Seasons Hualalai
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
19 of 25
Progressive Parisian Culinary Journey
Le Bristol Paris
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
20 of 25
Otherworldly Beauty of Lake Titicaca
Peru Empire Co.
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
21 of 25
Sea of Love Table
Palazzo Avino
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
22 of 25
Singita Wildlife Protector Experience
Singita
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
23 of 25
Southwestern Colorado Dunton Experiences
Dunton Life
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
24 of 25
The Ultimate Travelling Camp
The Ultimate Travelling Camp
LINK
Chad Clark Certified 25
25 of 25
Ultimate Sydney Experience
Local Eyes Sydney
LINK

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.