These Are The 25 Best Travel Experiences Money Can Buy

Imagine soaring over the Great Wall in a helicopter, then landing at an isolated section for a gourmet banquet in a tower. Imagine soaking in a hot stone bath and communing with saffron-robed novice monks in Bhutan. Imagine joining Tanzania’s elite anti-poaching force as they protect wildlife during the Great Migration.

These are just a few of the extraordinary adventures highlighted in the inaugural Chad Clark Certified 25, a new initiative to annually list the world’s 25 best travel experiences.

Luxury travel advisor Chad Clark was one of the first high-end agents to embrace the experiential travel trend. In 2014, Clark began “certifying” unique experiences he considered musts for deep-pocketed travellers, curating a list of hotels, restaurants, tours, and hands-on encounters that go well beyond a free buffet breakfast or group snorkeling excursion.

Now he’s kicking things up a notch with the Chad Clark Certified 25. The initiative claims to be the first of its kind in the travel industry, and its debut class of winners was recently announced at the Virtuoso Travel Symposium in Las Vegas. Clark asked colleagues, luxury travel industry suppliers, and other experts to nominate their favourite experiences, then spent a year selecting 25 winners “chosen on their own merits of how cool the experience actually is.”

Some of this year’s winners include:

A luxury hiking safari in the Dolomite Mountains

A private candlelit dinner at Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast

A ‘do-it-yourself’ ice cream sundae with 300 potential permutations in London

A progressive Parisian culinary journey at Le Bristol Paris

An adventure cruise in Western Australia’s Kimberley region

Check out all recipients of the 2017 Chad Clark Certified 25 in the gallery above, and if you think one might be in your future, here’s the contact info to get started.