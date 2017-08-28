The world’s most lucrative bout has wrapped in typical Vegas fashion with both fighters set to take home more than $100M for stepping into the ring – and selling the hell out of it.

Beyond the flurry of knocks to McGregor’s face (and the back of Mayweather’s head), what will remain as a real spectacle alongside the fight is the way the bout manifested itself into a money making behemoth.

Of the two, McGregor was the more determined player in this space with his taunts extending from trolling Mayweather on social media to actually trolling the undefeated champion in the ring. And for all of his marketing efforts, McGregor will see a massive paycheck.

What does a loser do with said paycheck?

“We’ll see what happens. A childhood friend of mine is getting married. We’re going to charter a 100-foot yacht. Maybe for a day. F*** paying for a whole week. I’ll just (get) it for a day, have a party on it, take a load of pictures and then get the f*** off it. That’s my plan – and then I’ll see what’s next.”

He peddles his latest business venture to get even more rich, obviously. As McGregor re-entered the T-Mobile arena for the post-match interview, he took to the microphone with these opening words:

“What’s up everybody? Hello. I’ll put my whiskey down. Notorious Irish whiskey. Coming soon…Do I answer questions or do I just rattle on? Rattle on? No problem.”

And there he was, a 29-year-old Irishman in a full paisley suit, gold watch, Gucci slip-ons and a fresh black eye – a fighting salesman ready to conquer capitalism in the modern era.

Pressed on what he intends to do next, McGregor told reporters that he was ready to fight again soon but would first take some downtime in Ibiza.

“I’m young, I’m fresh and I’m ready. I was just tired in there. He caught me with some shots but I wasn’t dazed or rattled, you know what I mean? I was just bollocksed, is a term we use in Ireland.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he continued.

Noticing a pattern here? Regardless of how much money he’s set to make, McGregor will always be that scrappy little hustler from Dublin.

What’s also interesting is that it gives many a good insight into the veil that is social media. A man with no shortage of cash hiring a yacht for a day so that he can take photos.

To add to the hilarity of the whole thing, McGregor interrupted Mayweather with a cackle whilst he was answering the question on the difference between boxing and MMA. McGregor’s response? “the cheque” before sipping more of his own whiskey from a plastic cup.

“Ooh that whiskey tastes so good! Oh s***. Notorious Irish Whiskey. Coming soon,” he added.

“I’m going to take over the Irish whiskey market. And this is delicious. So keep an eye out for it.”

Speaking on the topic of the fight, a tipsy McGregor simply said: “I enjoyed myself and that’s it. Long may it continue.”