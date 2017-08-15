SIGN UP NOW,
Dougie Poynter’s Effortless Style Is Enough To Make You Sick

Here comes a new challenger.

Musician, songwriter, fashion model, clothing designer, author, actor, philanthropist. It would seem that there’s absolutely nothing Dougie Lee Poynter can’t do and it’s making us sick. In a good way.

Leaving behind all of his other unworldly talents behind for a moment, Poynter is quite the smooth operator when it comes to wardrobe choices. His blonde locks often make way for a bohemian surfer style with a subtle hint of rockstar vibes.

The result? He’s one of the best guys to take after if casual-cool is the look you’re going for in 2017.

And also, don’t forget to address the headwear and masculine jewellery.

