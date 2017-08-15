Dougie Poynter’s Effortless Style Is Enough To Make You Sick

Musician, songwriter, fashion model, clothing designer, author, actor, philanthropist. It would seem that there’s absolutely nothing Dougie Lee Poynter can’t do and it’s making us sick. In a good way.

Leaving behind all of his other unworldly talents behind for a moment, Poynter is quite the smooth operator when it comes to wardrobe choices. His blonde locks often make way for a bohemian surfer style with a subtle hint of rockstar vibes.

The result? He’s one of the best guys to take after if casual-cool is the look you’re going for in 2017.

And also, don’t forget to address the headwear and masculine jewellery.