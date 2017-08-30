The Father’s Day Gift That Can Be Enjoyed Ten Different Ways

This feature has been produced in partnership with Johnnie Walker
Socks, dodgy ties, a plant destined to die a lonely death. Father’s Day has endured some of the most uninspiring gifts since its inception, but that doesn’t mean this year needs to follow suit.
The old man has been alongside you through thick and thin so it’s time to return the favour with the gift of good taste and even greater memories.
Every milestone in a man’s life is marked with a fatherly lesson, and it is through this guiding light to glory that there comes the need for a unique drink to match the celebratory occasion.
Johnnie Walker is a name synonymous with the endless strive for perfection and their limited edition Black Label is the drink to keep you walking through life’s adversities with tenacity and class.
More importantly, its composition of rich and smoky whisky blends aged for over 12 years means that you’ll have a smooth, deep and complex character that’s made for for mixing the ultimate cocktail to suit every man’s greatest milestones.
The First Stage Of Adulthood
Graduation
Stepping up as a boy to a man is the rite of passage often fostered under the careful gaze of your father.
As you step onto the stage at your graduation ceremony, he would have taught you about taking on challenges with naivety and accepting failure (and occasional awesomeness) as a part of life.
First Promotion
The antics have settled down but your determination to win in life is only just beginning. This hunger has led to your very first promotion and it wouldn’t have been possible without a bit of encouragement and tips of the trade from your old man.
Navigating the real world will never be easy, but you can now do it with the composure of a man on a mission.
Brain Duster
Whisky Smash
Old Fashioned
Millionaire
Then Comes The Important Stuff
First Home Purchase
Making your mark on this world means laying down the foundations to your humble abode. You’ve worked hard, proven yourself to the world and now it’s time to fly solo – but not without some helpful advice from the man who would have taught you all about ironing your shirt, cooking a decent steak and fixing a tap.
Your very first home deserves a personal touch and there’s a whisky cocktail just for that.
Getting Married
Flying solo was fun for a while but now it’s time to give some of that attention to a special someone so that they can share your greatest trials and milestones with you.
You’re getting hitched and there’s no one better to help keep you on the right path than the man who’s walked it himself.
Irish Coffee
Harvard
Manhattan
High Ball
And Lastly...
Carrying On The Legacy With Your First Child
It’s not just about you anymore. It’s about carrying on your legacy and becoming the very man who made sure you reached this great milestone in life.
A first child brings with it a host of challenges like no other, but that’s where the old man steps in to once again set you on the straight when you think you can’t endure anymore late nights feeds and changes.
It’s a legacy worth losing a bit of sleep for and there’s always a celebratory drink for this.
Mint Julep
Sazerac
The Whiskey To Make Every Milestone A Celebration
Johnnie Walker Blue Label is destined for the dad who has experienced it all and demands only the finest in whisky.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Johnnie Walker Blue Label features a rich, smoky and velvety taste that has been crafted from hand selected casks of some of the world’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies.
Each individually numbered bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label is presented in a striking royal blue carry case alongside two exquisitely crafted crystal glasses by Glencairn Crystal for an RRP of AU$249.99.
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Black Label features a blend of whiskies that have been aged for more than 12 years and acquired from the four corners of Scotland.
The result is a smooth, deep, and complex character which is rich and smoky on the palate. Each limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label will come housed in a black carry case alongside two heavy-based tumblers for a RRP of AU$59.99.