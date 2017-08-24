A brand new Ferrari has broken cover as the Maranello outfit’s latest entry-level car.

The Portofino drop-top will take the reigns from the outgoing California T whilst borrowing its name from one of Italy’s most beautiful towns, Rosso Portofino.

Entry-level doesn’t exactly allude to what most would think in the realm of supercars though. The Ferrari Portofino is still a proper thoroughbred designed to stir up emotions whilst moving very quickly. The car it replaces also retails in the region of AU$410,000 in 2017 trim so those expecting a basement bargain need not apply.

The Portofino is powered by a 3.9-litre turbo V8 which is capable of delivering 446kW and 760Nm of torque – a significant increase of 29kW and 5Nm over the car it replaces. These credentials allow the car to go from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds before topping out at 320km/h.

If cruisey practicality is more your style then you’ll be glad to know that the retractable hardtop can fold back to reveal a roomy boot and generous cabin space – including two rear seats for short trips.

These extra creature comforts won’t affect the car’s performance with the Portofino’s new chassis weighing significantly less than the California T whilst increasing torsional rigidity for optimised handling.

On the topic of creature comforts, the Portofino will come with a new infotainment system with 10.2” touchscreen display, revised air-conditioning which elevates occupant comfort both with the top up or down, and a revised wind deflector which cuts air flow inside the cabin by 30%.

Those keen to see it in the flesh will have to wait until September when the car officially debuts at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.