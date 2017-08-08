SIGN UP NOW,
One Of The World’s Rarest Modern Ferraris Is Going On Sale

Only one in six are in existence.

Rare Ferraris often conjure names like the Dino, the 250 GTO or the F40.

One particular model of recent times though has cemented itself as a true modern classic amongst the stable of prancing horses and that is the 2015 Ferrari Sergio.

Built as a homage to the Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio prototype, only six examples of this ultra rare model exists in the world. Its release back in 2015 saw allocation split between a very select group of Ferrari customers – one to the UAE, three to the U.S, one in Japan and one to Switzerland. The latter in the striking Modena Yellow can now be yours for a hefty price tag of AU$6.5M.

What’s included in the price of exclusivity is a car which has done just 120km. If that’s a bit out of your budget then you can opt for the more affordable 458 Speciale as that’s what the Sergio is based off. That also means a 4.5-litre V8 pushing out 445kW and 540Nm of torque.

Place your deposit over at James Edition now.

