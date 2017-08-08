Rare Ferraris often conjure names like the Dino, the 250 GTO or the F40.

One particular model of recent times though has cemented itself as a true modern classic amongst the stable of prancing horses and that is the 2015 Ferrari Sergio.

Built as a homage to the Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio prototype, only six examples of this ultra rare model exists in the world. Its release back in 2015 saw allocation split between a very select group of Ferrari customers – one to the UAE, three to the U.S, one in Japan and one to Switzerland. The latter in the striking Modena Yellow can now be yours for a hefty price tag of AU$6.5M.

What’s included in the price of exclusivity is a car which has done just 120km. If that’s a bit out of your budget then you can opt for the more affordable 458 Speciale as that’s what the Sergio is based off. That also means a 4.5-litre V8 pushing out 445kW and 540Nm of torque.

Place your deposit over at James Edition now.