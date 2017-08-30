There comes a time in every nomad’s life where he decides to fork out for a hard shell suitcase to accompany him on a meet and greet with lost cannibalistic tribes.

After countless cheap carry-on luggages, broken wheels and busted zippers, we can confidently say there’s something better out there. We’re talking durability, security and of course, style.

Say hello to today’s finest hard shell suitcases worth shelling out on.

Raden

Raden wasn’t the first smart luggage on the market, but it’s arguably one of the cleanest designs influenced by consultants from Tumi and Beats by Dre. This glossy, polycarbonate luggage is equipped with a built-in charger, GPS tracker, and internal scale that helps you avoid dreaded overweight fees.

Raden’s simplified app doubles as a travel companion – giving you the best routes to the airport, current TSA wait times, and weather at your arriving destination. It integrates everything you need for frictionless travel, right from your smartphone.

Away

Two former Warby Parker exec’s came together to do what they do best – create fashionable, functional products at an affordable price. The Away luggage essentially strips down the unnecessities of conventional luggage, and gives back an improved, tech-focused hardside case that works for everyone.

It’s made from chic, scratch and crack-free polycarbonate, compression pads for extra packing space, and USB port to charge your iPhone 5x. Colour options are plentiful – with everything from asphalt to brick to black and more.

Rimowa Topas Titanium+E-tag

We all know Rimowa for their quintessential corrugated aluminium design. The Topas is everything we love about the classic multi-wheel with upgraded locks, protected wheels, and sturdier grips.

It offers dual-compression panels for improved packing space for ironed clothes, pants, and shirts as well as shoes and toiletries. And the e-tag, with participating airlines, streamlines the check-in process ahead of time so you don’t have to wait on line.

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Series

We loved the TORQ light spinners a few years back, and now we’re loving the expandable Sympatico line. These hardside suitcases compress and expand, offering 25% more room to pack without sacrificing durability. The poly casing doesn’t dent and incorporates B&R’s signature Outsider handle for a flat packing interior.

It’s classic blue lined interior provides two sizable compartments – one zip-around mesh panel and buckle hanger for suits, and an adjustable compression panel to keep clothes de-wrinkled and snug. Whether you’re packing for the family or an extended business trip, the extra packing room in this case is something to be sought after.

Samsonite Black Label Firelite

Samsonite Black Label Firelite serves as the more refined looking of the Cosmolite. Like they made the Cosmolite, realised the material was great but the design looked like a seashell and needed a reboot.

The horizontal design Firelite is made from the same woven fibre Curv technology that offers a strong, yet incredibly lightweight suitcase. Compared to the Cosmolite, the two cases are similar in terms of durability and packing flexibility but differ in weight and size options. Nonetheless, if you want a masculine case with the same Cosmolite tech, this is your go-to for a hardside piece.

ZERO Halliburton Geo Aluminum 3.0

Halliburton’s new spinner case is a suitable luggage for lovers of industrial chic. It’s anodised aluminium shell sports a clean, Double-Rib design with steel-like durability and two integrated combination locks in draw-bolt latches. Inside you’ll find two stain-resistant lined compartments with flat panels to keep garments wrinkle-free and in place. Also comes with a removable sleeve for suits.

In the event your luggage is lost or stolen, the Geo Aluminium 3.0 is tracked through ZERO Halliburton’s GPS tracking program and gives you what you need to retrieve your stuff.

Pelican Elite Luggage

Pelican cases are widely used by everyone from military to law enforcement to Hollywood for transporting goods. These cases are virtually indestructible, and are now available for all your travel needs.

The Pelican Elite is reinforced with double-wall polypropylene and polycarbonate trim, withstanding up to 1,500 pounds of cargo. An O-ring seal keeps content dry up to a meter of water.

And the touted “enchanted travel system” includes a lid organiser, Dopp style toiletry kit, shoe sack as well as laundry and clothing bags. If you need protection and security for whatever the hell you’re transporting, this is your mile-high maximum security garment prison.

Lojel Nimbus

The waterproof “hard side” Nimbus bag is ideal for those off to London during wet season. Although you won’t get caught 6 hours out of in the rain (hopefully) with your luggage, it’s nice to have a case that’ll keep your gear dry for an extended period of time.

The exterior is hard, yet flexible, which aids it’s lightweight design. The zippers are watertight with absorbent top, side, and telescope handles for rain and comfort thanks to fine German weatherproof manufacturing. The bags interior is composed of two large compartments: one with traditional tie-downs and one with a zipper mesh pocket.

Lojel also integrated a small zipper pouch for smaller possessions like jewellery and chargers for precision storage and easy accessibility. Available in two colours: all black or black with orange detailing which looks pretty cool if you want to add a little flair to your travel game.

Bellagio Metallo V2.0

The Bric’s Bellagio Metal V2.0 is elegantly tailored for the jetsetting gentleman. Full-grain tuscan leather trim, lightweight polycarbonate shell, this understated case will only be appreciated by those who can spot it. But don’t let the beauty of this case fool you, it’s constructed with durable polycarbonate to protect your cargo just like the rest. You’ll just look more stylish in transit.

Under the hatch you’ll find two lined interior zip pocket compartments for keeping clothes, toiletries and shoes organised and in place. Comes in a variety colours: blue, black, grey, olive, creme, red.

Tumi 19 Degree Aluminium

The further you go the more likely it is you’ll find yourself in unexpected territory. Don’t risk your valuables and protect those goods with Tumi’s 19 Degree Aluminium Luggage.

The design is exceptionally striking to look at with its fluid line design but more importantly it boasts strength that most cheaper alternatives cannot match. The aluminium version comes in black and silver whilst there’s a range of colours to choose from in the polycarbonate version.

