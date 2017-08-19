It’s time to pool together your funds for another hit of the week’s hottest sneaker releases.

It’s an exciting edition with some of the most attractive designs to come from your favourite makers. Filling Pieces takes the top spot this week with their Low Legacy Arch Runner silhouette which is a fresh alternative to all of the Flyknits and NMDs out there. The real highlight here is the detailing which adds a touch of salmon on the heel section for that summer weekend vibe.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Joining the party is Nike with their Mariah Flyknit in a new black and white colourway and the self-lacing Hyperadapt 1.0 coming soon in two new colourways – blue and our pick of red lagoon. Air Jordan also have their Retro Hi Model in Flyknit guise.

Rounding out the week’s finest is a J.W.Anderson x Converse collaboration and Adidas’ NMD CS1 in Triple Black and a new Stan Smith shod in linen green.