There will be no shortage of extravagance at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance with Japanese outfit Infiniti revealing the Prototype 9, a serious throwback grand prix race car with a modern twist.

Under the sleek steel skin of this single seater is a rear-mounted 120kW electric motor capable of delivering 320Nm of torque. That’s not bad considering an 890kg kerb weight, and it also manages to shine some light on the more production-friendly Nissan Leaf in which it shares the same power unit with.

That’s enough to get the Prototype 9 from 0 – 100km/h in 5.5 seconds before topping out at 170km/h. Track time might be an issue though with a shrunken down battery providing just 20 minutes of drive time between charges.

That’s about where the modern day touches stop and a hint of the industrial revolution of the 1920s and 30s returns. The entire steel frame is hand beaten over a laser cut steel frame whilst the intricate front grille section was crafted using two seven axis robots.

The result is a beautiful piece of machinery which effortless straddles the line between vintage racer and 2017. And yes it does get the authentic skinny wire mesh wheels and tyres of yesteryear.

For a look at a more production-friendly electric supercar, check out the Tesla Model S P90D because you can bet this is not one Infiniti you’ll be seeing on public roads anytime soon.