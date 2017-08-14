SIGN UP NOW,
Infiniti Goes Back In Time With A Classic Grand Prix Racer

Infiniti makes a rare move of merging the past with the future.

There will be no shortage of extravagance at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance with Japanese outfit Infiniti revealing the Prototype 9, a serious throwback grand prix race car with a modern twist.

Under the sleek steel skin of this single seater is a rear-mounted 120kW electric motor capable of delivering 320Nm of torque. That’s not bad considering an 890kg kerb weight, and it also manages to shine some light on the more production-friendly Nissan Leaf in which it shares the same power unit with.

That’s enough to get the Prototype 9 from 0 – 100km/h in 5.5 seconds before topping out at 170km/h. Track time might be an issue though with a shrunken down battery providing just 20 minutes of drive time between charges.

That’s about where the modern day touches stop and a hint of the industrial revolution of the 1920s and 30s returns. The entire steel frame is hand beaten over a laser cut steel frame whilst the intricate front grille section was crafted using two seven axis robots.

The result is a beautiful piece of machinery which effortless straddles the line between vintage racer and 2017. And yes it does get the authentic skinny wire mesh wheels and tyres of yesteryear.

For a look at a more production-friendly electric supercar, check out the Tesla Model S P90D because you can bet this is not one Infiniti you’ll be seeing on public roads anytime soon.

