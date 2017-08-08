He might be an accomplished actor of countless iconic films (The Goonies, No Country for Old Me) but in the comic book world Josh Brolin is pure super villain royalty.

Having taken on the role as the villainous Thanos in the wildly popular Avengers series back in 2015, Brolin’s talents have been commissioned even deeper within the Marvel universe in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool sequel as Cable.

The real news here? The 49-year-old’s insane muscle bulking regime required to faithfully satisfy the comic book character of a physically imposing and heavily armed soldier from the future.

Reynolds showed off the new character to the world today via social media which you can see below.

Brolin has openly admitted that Cable is by far his most physically demanding role, having been put under a brutal diet to complement his gym program.

In a recent Instagram post, Brolin said:

“Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I’m almost 50. It’s a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train.”

He also added that the discipline required is no walk in the park.

“Cheat days feel very elusive right now, like a hidden treasure I can’t fucking find.”

And now that’s out of the way, watch the 49-year-old smash out countless sets in the gym whilst proving that old guys do it better.

