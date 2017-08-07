Justin Bieber Is Wearing The Wildest Sneaker Colour Of The Season (Literally)

Call us crazy, call us mad but you have to admit when it comes to overhyped in your face FU fashion, Justin Bieber is the man who will be rocking it.

This week we caught Justin cruising the streets of Los Angeles in what can only be described as hot pink sneakers. Not salmon, not rouge but hot f*cking pink.

Justin Bieber is seen on August 03, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Accompanied with ripped jeans, his usual eyewear and much pensive tongue action, Justin shows a good example of how to wear big colours. The trick is to choose just one item that’s WTF, rather than a whole outfit. (See below for WTF)

We’ve seen pink sneakers making a big splash this year, however Justin’s taking things to the next level with hot pink. If you want some for yourself we would recommend jumping over to Nike ID and making some custom jobs.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

BUY

BUY