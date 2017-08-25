Lamborghini Unveils Absurdly Luxurious ‘Alpha One’ Android Phone

Lamborghini isn’t just a car – it’s a lifestyle. While Automobili Lamborghini turns out some of the world’s finest supercars, sports cars and SUVs, sister company Tonino Lamborghini lends the Italian luxury aesthetic to watches, eyewear, fragrances, furniture, clothing, accessories, and gadgets.

It’s the gadgets that bring us here today, for once again Lamborghini has set its sights on making smartphones for the super-rich. The Alpha One is the latest opulent Android to join the brand’s lineup of eye-wateringly expensive status symbols.

Style trumps substance for the Alpha One. The smartphone boasts a gold-plated body made from the same ‘liquid metal’ used in Lamborghini’s cars, rendering it resistant to scratches, dents, chemicals and corrosion. The back is outfitted in handmade black leather (Italian, of course) emblazoned with the Tonino Lamborghini Raging Bull logo, which symbolises “strength, courage, determination and boldness.”

Inside, experts say the Alpha One doesn’t pack the specs to live up to its luxe exterior. The phone runs on Android Nougat, and includes a 5.5-inch WQHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, dual SIM card support, a fingerprint scanner, a 3,250mAh battery, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

In other words, despite clocking in at a whopping US$2,450, the Alpha One has little functionality to differentiate it from high-end smartphones that cost a third of the price. The Galaxy S8 has similar specs, plus facial recognition and cable-less charging, and is available now for around US$900. Apple’s iPhone 8 is expected to ship before the end of the year with comparable features and a predicted US$1,000 price tag.

And no, the Alpha One doesn’t come with a car (not even a discount on one).

If splashing out for a name and not much else is your cup of tea, you’ll find the new Lamborghini phone at Harrods in the UK and several retailers in the UAE, as well as online.