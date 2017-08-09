Mercedes Teases The Arrival Of The Maybach 6 Convertible

The stage is set for Mercedes-Maybach to debut their latest show stopper at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The last time this name in luxury motoring graced the lush greens, they introduced the world to the insanely long-nosed and futuristic coupe known as the Vision Six concept.

For 2017 it’ll be the same story albeit in a topless convertible format. Not many details have been given away about the latest model which will once again come in at almost six metres in length, but if the last version was anything to go by, the Mercedes-Maybach 6 will sport an electric powertrain capable of generating 738hp sent to all four wheels.

The car will officially be unveiled on August 20 so until then, enjoy the cool teaser and pray that Kanye and Jay-Z don’t get their hands on one for a music video.