Miguel Angel Silvestre Does Smart Casual Perfectly At ‘Narcos’ Premier

Miguel Angel Silvestre ripped up the men’s fashion rulebook at the ‘Narcos’ Season 3 screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square today. He’s taken the ‘wear a suit to this event’ rule and tossed it out the window. He’s also taken the ‘be conservative at a special event’ and punted that back to Madrid. Adios. Then, like a true legend he’s decided to leave his socks at home. Oy oy oy!

Gentleman, this is a great example of stylish minimal menswear that balances casual and dressy perfectly. The double monk straps shoes, cuffed tailored trousers and textured double-breasted knit in all black is a combination you can bank for you next night out. Noticed he’s not wearing a shirt? Yes, you can ditch the shirt for a t-shirt.

On trend – The cuffed toiled trousers are everywhere at the moment with WooYoungMi and Lanvin making some great examples in their new collection.

@bernardodoral @dear_spain @armani A post shared by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

And of course he’s a Porsche fan who knows how to pair black on black on black with a cool demeanour worthy of an MTV award…

