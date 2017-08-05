10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [05.08.17]

It’s Netflix’s world and we’re just living in it.

Despite controversy at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, streaming movies are here to stay and they demand to be taken seriously. This week, Netflix dropped three new trailers that are getting people talking.

First They Killed My Father is an Angelina Jolie-directed look at Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge. Mindhunter is an eagerly anticipated crime thriller from David Fincher (of Fight Club, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Se7en fame). What Happened To Monday? presents a dystopian future in which overpopulation leads to the enactment of a strict global one child policy.

There’s seven more movie trailers where that came from. Check out all 10 of our favourites this week below.

First They Killed My Father



Directed by Angelina Jolie, First They Killed My Father is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old. The film depicts the indomitable spirit and devotion of Loung and her family as they struggle to stay together during the Khmer Rouge years.

Mindhunter



An agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit (Jonathan Groff) develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists. Mindhunter is produced and directed by David Fincher, and based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Stratton



Stratton, a Special Boat Service operative for MI6, and his American counterpart Marty, scope a laboratory complex in Iran in order to intercept deadly biochemical weapons. The complex mission goes spectacularly wrong, and in the mayhem, Marty is mortally wounded. Back at base, Stratton is summoned by the big boss at MI6. She has received intel that a former Soviet operative – Barovski – has gone rogue. Thought to be dead for the last 20 years, it is believed Barovski has plans to take revenge on his former paymasters by using stolen chemical weapons. Stratton and his team must draw on all their training and experience to race against time and stop the unimaginable happening.

What Happened To Monday?



In a not so distant future, where overpopulation and famine have forced governments to undertake a drastic One-Child Policy, seven identical sisters (all of them portrayed by Noomi Rapace) live a hide-and-seek existence pursued by the Child Allocation Bureau. The Bureau, directed by the fierce Nicolette Cayman (Glenn Close), enforces a strict family-planning agenda that the sisters outwit by taking turns assuming the identity of one person: Karen Settman. Taught by their grandfather (Willem Dafoe) who raised and named them – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – each can go outside once a week as their common identity, but are only free to be themselves in the prison of their own apartment. Until, one day, Monday does not come home.

6 Days



In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid the likes of which the world had never seen before.

LBJ



After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with long-time adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Goodbye Christopher Robin



Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books. The enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War, but with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

The Hitman’s Bodyguard



The world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

Death Wish



Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of Chicago violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly vigilante is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s reimagining of the classic 1974 revenge thriller, Death Wish.

Super Dark Times



Enjoying their normal lives in mid-’90s suburbia, Zach and Josh are best friends with numerous shared interests, chief of which is an attraction to their classmate Allison. One seemingly routine day, along with two other friends, Zach and Josh borrow the latter’s older brother’s prized samurai sword to goof around in the local park. But the afternoon soon spirals out of control. Wracked with guilt, Zach struggles to assimilate back into high school life, even as Allison begins to show a romantic interest in him. The situation gets even more complicated once Zach notices a disturbingly off-balance change in Josh’s behavior.