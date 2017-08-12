7 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [12.08.17]

Warning: you may want to sleep with a light on after watching this week’s trending movie trailers.

It’s not quite horror movie season yet, but Hollywood is wasting no time in gearing up for the most terrifying time of the year. This week saw the release of a second trailer for the Leatherface origin story, as well as first looks at Escape Room, The Limehouse Golem, and Darren Aronofsky’s highly anticipated new film starring Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

In less unsettling news, we also have trailers for James Franco’s HBO porn epic The Deuce, a new addition to the Star Trek universe, and Anthony Banderas as a comically inept aging rockstar.

The Limehouse Golem



Set on the unforgiving and squalid streets of Victorian London in 1880, our tale begins in the baroque, grandiose music hall where the capital’s most renowned performer Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) takes to the stage. The whimsical thespian performs a monologue, informing his dedicated audience of the ghastly fate of a young woman who had once adorned this very stage, his dear friend Elizabeth Cree (Olivia Cooke). The beguiling songstress is facing up to her forthcoming death by hanging, having been accused of murdering her husband John Cree (Sam Reid). Lizzie’s death seems inevitable, until Detective Inspector John Kildare (Bill Nighy) is assigned to the case of the Limehouse Golem – a nefarious, calculating serial killer, murdering innocent, unconnected victims, leaving behind barely identifiable corpses – and his distinctive, trademark ‘M’. All is not what it seems. Everyone is a suspect and everyone has a secret.

Star Trek: Discovery



Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

mother!



A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

Gun Shy



When vacationing in Chile, an aging and pampered rock star’s (Antonio Banderas) supermodel wife (Olga Kurylenko) is suddenly kidnapped by renegades. Unable to navigate more than ordering a sandwich from room service, he must take to the backstreets of Santiago to save his wife in this hilarious caper that is as entertaining as it is hair-raising.

Leatherface



In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, he kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with 3 other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, the young Sawyer teen goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster known now as Leatherface.

The Deuce



Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon and starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce follows the story of the legalisation and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.

Escape Room



To celebrate his 30th birthday, Tyler’s girlfriend, Kristen, takes him and two other couples to play the latest craze – Escape Room. In an escape room, you are locked in a room and given one hour to figure out cryptic clues in order to escape. The group is led into a locked room and the clock starts ticking. They quickly sense something is wrong as the puzzles become increasingly difficult and increasingly deadly. One by one, the escape room claims a new victim and the surviving players realize they are no longer playing a game; they are playing for their lives.