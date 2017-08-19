10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [19.08.17]

Hollywood is bringing out the big guns this week – Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Lawrence, and… Adam Sandler?

Yes, against all odds, the poster child for dumb comedies has one of the most talked-about movie trailers of the week. Not only is it a smart film, also starring Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller, it’s even getting early Oscar buzz for Sandler’s portrayal. The temperature in hell must be practically arctic.

Also on tap this week: a comedic take on the death of Stalin, a third culinary adventure from Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, and another look at Darren Aronofsky’s mother!

Gemini



A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a tenacious personal assistant and her Hollywood starlet boss. As the assistant unravels the mystery, she must confront her own understanding of friendship, truth, and celebrity. Gemini stars Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz, and John Cho.

Literally, Right Before Aaron



Still reeling from his break-up with college sweetheart Allison (Cobie Smulders), Adam (Justin Long) is devastated when she announces her plan to marry a man she’s only known for a year. What’s worse is that Adam is invited to the wedding. When he returns home for the festivities, which include a nightmarish rehearsal dinner and a bizarre wedding date (with a scene-stealing Kristen Schaal), Adam is forced to grapple with his unresolved feelings, ghosts from his past, and an uncertain future.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer



Steven (Colin Farrell), an eminent cardiothoracic surgeon is married to Anna (Nicole Kidman), a respected ophthalmologist. They are well off and live a happy and healthy family life with their two children. Steven has formed a friendship with Martin, a fatherless 16-year-old boy whom he has taken under his wing. Things take a sinister turn when Steven introduces Martin to his family, gradually throwing their world into turmoil and forcing Steven to make a shocking sacrifice or run the risk of losing everything.

Molly’s Game



Molly’s Game is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer, Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

mother!



A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in a riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

The Death Of Stalin



The internal political landscape of 1950’s Soviet Russia takes on darkly comic form in a new film by Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated writer/director Armando Iannucci. In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive. A film that combines comedy, drama, pathos and political maneuvering, The Death of Stalin stars Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Paddy Considine, Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, and Jason Isaacs.

The Trip To Spain



After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another deliciously deadpan culinary road trip. This time around, the guys head to Spain to sample the best of the country’s gastronomic offerings in between rounds of their hilariously off-the-cuff banter. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and their patented celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age. As always, the locales are breathtaking, the cuisine to die for, and the humor delightfully devilish.

The Meyerowitz Stories



From writer/director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Dustin Hoffman) has cast over their lives. With an original screenplay by Baumbach, the film also stars Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch, and Rebecca Miller.

Rememory



Rememory explores the unexplained death of Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), a visionary scientific pioneer whose body is found shortly after the unveiling of his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. Gordon’s wife, Carolyn (Julia Ormond), retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

Shot Caller



Jacob Harlon is a successful businessman with a loving family when the car he is driving post-celebratory drinks crashes, killing a passenger. After arriving at a maximum security prison, he is quickly swept up by the violent rites of passage that seem to be the only way to navigate the brutality. Hardened by his new reality, he transforms into Money, a stoic gangster whose strength and intelligence make him an asset to his gang even beyond the prison walls. Following his release, Money is tailed by the police and threats from his incarcerated friends make him feel obligated to pull off one last crime.