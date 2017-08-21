Is It Okay To Drive Around Shirtless? Conor McGregor Thinks So

It’s a hot Summer’s evening, you’ve been down at the beach or maybe you’re just cruising Brighton Le Sands or Chapel Street in your hectic Ford (or Rolls) and you decide to go shirtless.

Is it cool? Or even acceptable? Hell, is it even legal? We know driving with thongs (flip flops) is apparently illegal. However there’s raging debate over whether being a hero and driving without a shirt is all that acceptable.

Regardless, Conor McGregor is just a week our from the fight of his life and as per usual is seen on Instagram showing off. Let’s be honest, he hasn’t had a shirt on for most of Summer but you would think he would be keeping things undercover at this stage in the game.

The weekend’s Instagram post by McGregor featured a very poetic few words on life, heat, a motor and being blessed. Blessed with a rig that makes me look like the Michelin Man.

Damn you, Conor…