SIGN UP NOW,
YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD.

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Is It Okay To Drive Around Shirtless? Conor McGregor Thinks So

6 Shares
WhatsApp
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit

It’s a hot Summer’s evening, you’ve been down at the beach or maybe you’re just cruising Brighton Le Sands or Chapel Street in your hectic Ford (or Rolls) and you decide to go shirtless.

Is it cool? Or even acceptable? Hell, is it even legal? We know driving with thongs (flip flops) is apparently illegal. However there’s raging debate over whether being a hero and driving without a shirt is all that acceptable.

Regardless, Conor McGregor is just a week our from the fight of his life and as per usual is seen on Instagram showing off. Let’s be honest, he hasn’t had a shirt on for most of Summer but you would think he would be keeping things undercover at this stage in the game.

The weekend’s Instagram post by McGregor featured a very poetic few words on life, heat, a motor and being blessed. Blessed with a rig that makes me look like the Michelin Man.

Damn you, Conor…

Driving home in this heat and in this nick and in this motor and in this bread and in this fucking life I am so blessed! God bless you all! 7 days!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox

Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

 

1 of 4
Catwalk model
2 of 4
Gameshow host
3 of 4
Just casually cruising NYC
4 of 4
Conor McPutin

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.