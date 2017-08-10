SIGN UP NOW,
Wallpaper Presents The Best Outdoor Art Installations Of 2017

Sun, meet Art.

1 of 18|France|Pigalle Duperré, by Ill-Studio, Pigalle and Nike
2 of 18|France|Pigalle Duperré, by Ill-Studio, Pigalle and Nike
3 of 18|Shanghai|Ring – Chain, by Arnaud Lapierre
4 of 18|Shanghai|Ring – Chain, by Arnaud Lapierre
5 of 18|UK|Here After, by Craig & Karl
6 of 18|UK|Here After, by Craig & Karl
7 of 18|New York|The Theater of Disappearance, by Adrián Villar Rojas
8 of 18|New York|The Theater of Disappearance, by Adrián Villar Rojas
9 of 18|Maryland, USA|Mural of Unusual Size, by Hense
10 of 18|New York|Morpho’s Nest in the Cadmium House, by Lluís Lleó
11 of 18|Denmark|Qui, by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec
12 of 18|London|Power, by Morag Myerscough
13 of 18|Venice|Qwalala, by Pae White
14 of 18|Vancouver|Uninterrupted, by Nettie Wild
15 of 18|UK|The Doric Boule​, by Nick Ross
16 of 18|Dublin, Ireland|Magnus Modus​, by Joseph Walsh
17 of 18|New York|Oracle of Lacuna, by Heather Hart
18 of 18|UK|Oracle of Lacuna, by Heather Hart

Art hunters need not look any further. Wallpaper, one of the world’s leading design publications have complied fourteen of the best outdoor art installations from around the world to tick off your bucket list.

The art sprawls across more than ten continents with each location showcasing its own unique visuals against the cultural backdrop of the city. Given that a picture speaks a thousand words, we’re going to stop writing and encourage you guys to click through that little gallery above to see what each one’s about.

[via Wallpaper]

