Wallpaper Presents The Best Outdoor Art Installations Of 2017

1 of 18 | France | Pigalle Duperré, by Ill-Studio, Pigalle and Nike TumblrPinterest

2 of 18 | France | Pigalle Duperré, by Ill-Studio, Pigalle and Nike TumblrPinterest

3 of 18 | Shanghai | Ring – Chain, by Arnaud Lapierre TumblrPinterest

4 of 18 | Shanghai | Ring – Chain, by Arnaud Lapierre TumblrPinterest

5 of 18 | UK | Here After, by Craig & Karl TumblrPinterest

6 of 18 | UK | Here After, by Craig & Karl TumblrPinterest

7 of 18 | New York | The Theater of Disappearance, by Adrián Villar Rojas TumblrPinterest

8 of 18 | New York | The Theater of Disappearance, by Adrián Villar Rojas TumblrPinterest

9 of 18 | Maryland, USA | Mural of Unusual Size, by Hense TumblrPinterest

10 of 18 | New York | Morpho’s Nest in the Cadmium House, by Lluís Lleó TumblrPinterest

11 of 18 | Denmark | Qui, by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec TumblrPinterest

12 of 18 | London | Power, by Morag Myerscough TumblrPinterest

13 of 18 | Venice | Qwalala, by Pae White TumblrPinterest

14 of 18 | Vancouver | Uninterrupted, by Nettie Wild TumblrPinterest

15 of 18 | UK | The Doric Boule​, by Nick Ross TumblrPinterest

16 of 18 | Dublin, Ireland | Magnus Modus​, by Joseph Walsh TumblrPinterest

17 of 18 | New York | Oracle of Lacuna, by Heather Hart TumblrPinterest