Watch Porsche Assemble The 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

Porsche have opened the doors to Stuttgart to showcase the creation of their latest beast known as the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

Standing as the German marque’s second most powerful 911 ever created (just below the recently unveiled 2018 911 GT2 RS), the new 911 Turbo S is a stunning piece of machinery from every angle.

But why just look at them when you can appreciate all of the finer intricacies that have gone into making the car?

That was the thinking behind Porsche’s latest marketing campaign which takes audiences deep behind production lines to showcase how the car’s bigger components are finished from each stage – from body assembly to wheel painting to badge making and bespoke customisation, the processes are so extensive that Porsche have split the videos across six parts with more likely to roll out. There’s no flashy music too, just the sound of raw machinery and fine craftsmanship at work.

The assembly video begins above and follows on chronologically below. The wheel painting and badge making episodes are highly recommended. More details and pricing here.

Painting Wheels

Painting Body

Painting Bonnet

Badge Making

Customisation