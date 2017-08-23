Are You Prepared For The Hottest Suit Colour Trend Of 2017?

Clear your mind. Imagine a colour. Any colour. You’re probably thinking of blue, black or maybe red, but what if we told you that purple was fast becoming the suit colour of choice for 2017.

Conor McGregor, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jnr…Okay so maybe RDJ isn’t exactly a style barometer, but the first two like to push the boat out.

Talk to any fashion enthusiast and they’ll be quick to tell you that it’s not ‘purple’, rather eggplant or aubergine. The colour trend has been slowly working its way into men’s wardrobes for a couple of seasons predominantly as a statement blazer or trousers. But together? Get outta here.

What a beautiful day in my Las Vegas. Head to toe in @augustxmcgregor life is good! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

So how would you wear it? Carefully we say. You’re most likely going to need to have a suit like this custom made for a special event. Say Spring Racing Carnival or perhaps a Batman themed wedding. Either way you’ll need to do your research, find a fabric that’s not too over the top and hope to go you can pull it off.

Good luck! Oh and you can guy yourself an ‘eggplant’ suit here.