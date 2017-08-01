Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #139

It’s time to prepare your kid’s trust fund for an all out assault. Shut Up & Take My Money is where we hunt down the world’s coolest toys that money can buy.

The Macallan In Lalique Six Pillars

One of the most coveted whisky collections in the world can now be yours for a small fortune. This exquisite set was commissioned between 2006 and 2016 by the Scottish maker who teamed up with fine French crystal house, Lalique. Within each of the six individually crafted crystal decanters resides prized Macallan whiskies aged between 50 to 65 years. This exclusive pairing was given the name of the Six Pillars Collection and is today highly sought after around the world – and it’s now heading to auction. The price? If you have to ask…

BUY $460,000+

Lekker Damsko

Lekker began life as Lekker Bikes, an Australian company which focused its efforts on quintessential Dutch design. It wasn’t long until the sailing bug bit and today Lekker also builds Dutch-inspired boats which are a welcome addition to Australia’s boating scene. Lekker boats are designed to offer a great capacity for people in a safe and easy to handle package. There are two models currently available with the stylish Damsko 750 and the grand Damsko 1000. It’s a guarantee you’ll stand out in the local water ways with one of these bad boys.

BUY $TBC

Balmain x Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

The tech and fashion worlds have once again collided with the release of the Balmain x Beats Powerbeats3 earphones. The flashy new units which wear the Balmain logo alongside a lavish khaki/gold colourway is designed to turn heads whilst serving up the same level of sound quality as expected from Beats headphones. the units can afford up to 12 hours of battery life and connects via Bluetooth whilst a handy rapid charging feature sees a 5-minute charge provide up to 1 hour of playback. For the fashion-inclined, each pair will come with a matching suede case which wears a gold Balmain plaque and signature zipper.

BUY $320

Aether Motorcycle Gloves

If you’re going to ride in style then make sure your hands get receive the same treatment with the latest Aether moto gloves. These beautifully crafted warmers from the outdoor apparel experts feature premium leather construction with a clean design which features a double layer of leather at the palm, thumb and the fingertips. A foam layer lines the knuckle area to ensure an extra layer of safety without diminishing the good looks of the quilted stitching. There’s also a black pair available for those dark horse riders.

BUY $150

Hedon Heroine Dirtquake 2017

Hedon has returned with a cool retro inspired helmet which is good for any man cave wall as it is your head. The latest Hedon Heroine model comes as a collaboration between Dirtquake 2017 which sees the classic motocross helmet paired with cool retro vibes akin to those of the 60s and 70s. In true Hedon quality, the shell is completely carbon fibre and has the option of adding a visor to complete the look. Finer details such as Merlin antibacterial fabric, natural calf leather lining, and gunmetal accents makes this one to keep an eye on.

BUY £585

1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Shooting Brake

If ever there was a chance to pick up a practical Ferrari that also meets the classic car criteria then this is it. This vehicle is not an official Ferrari item however it was commissioned by Ferrari importer, Luigi Chinetti Jr., who used the help of American designer Bob Peak to pen the car whilst construction was handled by Italian firm, Vignale. The car itself debuted in 1968 at the Torino Motor Show and featured enough space for four as well as their luggage. Only 1,088 units were created whilst the car is powered by a four-litre V12.

BUY $700,000 – $900,000