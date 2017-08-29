Vice Partners With Airbnb On A Series Of ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Experiences

Fans of Vice Media’s edgy approach to journalism will soon have a chance to experience the Vice lifestyle firsthand. The company recently announced a partnership with Airbnb to send 100 lucky winners on one of four free, custom-made tours in Cape Town, Paris, New York, or Tokyo.

“Vice has long gone all over the world to find the most unique stories with reporters on the ground, but we have never given our audience a chance to experience it,” said Spencer Baim, Vice’s chief strategy officer. “We’ve done a ton of research on this and given that we are in 80 countries, our ability to send viewers on incredible trips seems pretty endless.”

Jonathan Mildenhall, Airbnb’s chief marketing officer, added: “The experiences side of our business appeals more to a younger, more exploratory, more innovative human mindset and that seems like it would fit well with Vice’s core audience.”

The pilot offerings include an opportunity to dive into the electronic music scene of Cape Town (and collaborate with a local DJ on your own track), explore the original underground voguing movement in New York City, tour Tokyo’s hidden queer world, and see a naughtier side of the City of Love.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Each winner will receive a ticket to one of the Vice-curated travel packages, including round-trip airfare and three nights in an Airbnb home. To enter, visit the Vice x Airbnb platform and submit a response to a thematic prompt on the contest page of your choice by September 1. Entrants must have an Airbnb account, be at least 21 years old, and live in Australia, Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, United Kingdom, or United States.

Going forward, Vice x Airbnb Experiences will be available for a fee, so now’s your chance to snag the adventure of a lifetime for free.