God Help Us, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Castings Just Happened

Angels in disguise.

Brace yourselves, the Angels are on their way. Model castings for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this week kicked off in spectacular style at Midtown, New York City.

The streets were temporarily transformed into a casual runway with call-backs making their way to meetings in their breeziest summer threads complete with signature NYC chic.

More importantly, it’s safe to assume that there’s a handful of future Victoria’s Secret stars amongst this gallery which accounts for both familiar and fresh faces.

But enough chit-chat. Witness some of the world’s most stunning women in their element via the gallery.

1 of 11
Lily Donaldson
2 of 11
Samile Bermannelli
3 of 11
Charlee Fraser
4 of 11
Ebonee Davis
5 of 11
Frida Aasen
6 of 11
Hilary Rhoda
7 of 11
Kristina Romanova
8 of 11
Lorena Rae
9 of 11
Madison Headrick
10 of 11
Nadja Bender
11 of 11
Shanina Shaik

