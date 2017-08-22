International watch boutique Watches of Switzerland is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style with an exclusive version of their very own IWC Pilot’s Chronograph timepiece.

The relationship between IWC and Watches of Switzerland has been a long and illustrious one, having been the original distributor for IWC in Australia right up until Richemont took ownership of the brand in 2000.

For that very reason, Watches of Switzerland teamed up with IWC for 50 pieces of the iconic Pilot’s Chronograph. Set in a 43mm stainless steel case, the piece features a black dial with patina coloured Superluminova-coated hands and indices for a vintage aesthetic.

A small seconds counter sits at the 9 o’clock mark whilst a day and date window sits at the 3 o’clock mark. Two extra sub-dials at 12 and 6 o’clock act as 30-minute and 12-hour chronograph counters. Driving all of this is the proven IWC 79320 Calibre, a self-winding chronograph movement which boasts a power reserve of 44 hours.

On the caseback, there’s specially engraved markings which highlights the watch’s number in the limited series.

Rounding out the watch nicely is a brown calf leather strap expertly crafted by Italian leather house Santoni.

The Watches Of Switzerland IWC Pilot’s Chronograph timepiece is now available exclusively via Watches of Switzerland for AU$7,950.