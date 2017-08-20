Popular Hack Used By Whisky Snobs Actually Works, Says Science

This story was originally published on Gizmodo

There are plenty of people who enjoy the warm sadness cowboy drink known as whisky.

While some might have a John Wayne instinct to drink it neat, the real aficionados know that adding a few drops of water to the drink can improve and expand its flavour profile.

Now, in the great whisky war of whether or not one should add water, some chemists have chosen a side: they say yes, you should add water to your whisky.

According to a new study published today in Scientific Reports, diluting whisky can indeed improve the drink’s taste.

While many people have anecdotally sworn by this trick, researchers from Linnaeus University Center for Biomaterials Chemistry in Sweden have now revealed the science behind it.

In their research, chemists Björn Karlsson and Ran Friedman carefully examined a molecule in whisky called guaiacol, which gives whisky its unmistakable smokey flavour and scent.

After running computer simulations of various water and ethanol mixtures, the researchers found that ethanol content greatly affected how guaiacol behaved.

At concentrations of ethanol above 59 per cent, guaiacol was mixed throughout the drink and away from the surface.

which is about the content the authors found that ethanol interacts more strongly with guaiacol, which means the molecule is driven into the solution away from the surface. But at ethanol concentrations of 45 per cent, ethanol clustered at the surface of the drink, along with guaiacol.

This would hypothetically allow the drinker to better take in the nightmarish aroma and flavour of the beverage.

Honestly, you should drink whisky however you want. My favourite way to imbibe it is to pour it down the drain. But if you’ve been drinking whisky on the rocks for years, congratulations. Here’s your prize.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Invite a friend & you could win a $150 MR.PORTER Voucher

Gizmodo explores the smart design, breakthrough science and awe-inspiring tech shaping your future.



By Rae Paoletta – Gizmodo