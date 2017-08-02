These Are The Workouts That Burn The Most Calories

Boxing should be on your radar (and not just because of Conor McGregor and that suit). According to research from supplement brand Forza, boxing tops the list of workouts that burn the most calories. One hour in the ring can torch a whopping 800 calories.

What makes boxing such an effective way to exercise? It’s a workout that recruits the entire body, meaning it engages multiple muscle groups at once time. It also involves repeated bursts of intense activity, which effectively makes it an extreme form of interval training.

Squash clocked in second at 748 calories burned per hour, beating out other racquet sports because its rallies tend to last longer and there are fewer breaks between points. Players spend a high percentage of their time sprinting, striking, lunging, and twisting, which builds muscular strength, boosts endurance, and increases flexibility.

The top 10 workouts that burn the most calories are:

Boxing (800/hr) Squash (748/hr) Rowing on a lake or river (740/hr) Road running at a fast or medium pace (700/hr) Swimming – front crawl or butterfly (680/hr) Rugby (614/hr) Football (6121/hr) Road cycling at a fast pace (604/hr) Gym exercise – weights or cardio (590/hr) Running on a treadmill (580/hr)

Overall, Forza analysed 50 activities, including ones we’d never think to incorporate into our fitness regimes. Playing piano: 100 calories burned in an hour. Birdwatching: 101 calories burned in an hour. Having sex: 200 calories per hour. Having a bath: 35 calories per hour. Watching TV while standing up: 20 calories per hour. Watching TV while on the sofa: 0 calories burned in an hour, you lazy bastard.

If you’re looking to shed and shred as efficiently as possible, check out the coolest boxing gyms in Melbourne and Sydney.