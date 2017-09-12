Researchers Discover The Age That Men Become Boring

We can’t all be George Clooney or Daniel Craig, somehow getting cooler and better looking with every passing year. In fact, according to a new study, most of us are doomed to reach our peak of adventurousness and charisma before we’ve even left our thirties.

Goodbye, dreams of being a sexy silver fox. Hello dadbod and yelling at kids to get off your lawn.

The research comes from Airbnb, who surveyed 2,000 people to determine the optimum ages for boredom and excitement. The survey found that most men reach their boring peak at age 39, by which time they have already had many of the experiences we consider exciting. For women, the peak of dullness is even earlier: 35.

On the flipside, the survey found that people are most exciting at age 27. The late twenties are something of a sweet spot between youthful idiocy and the responsibilities of the thirties, when we’re most likely to trek across a desert, dance on bar counters, or take up base jumping.

According to those polled, things that make you a fun and interesting person include:

1. Staying out until the early hours on a weekday

2. Trying a new hobby

3. Going out of the way to make a new friend

4. Booking a spontaneous holiday

5. Learning a new skill

6. Visiting a friend unannounced

7. Changing jobs

8. Going on a spontaneous shopping trip

9. Asking someone out

10. Trying a new sport

But don’t panic about your grim future of nights in, early bird specials, and existential dread. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It turns out people get exciting again after age 50, when they suddenly become open to new experiences again.

Worst case scenario, you can always join the Dull Men’s Club.

