Conor McGregor Announced A Perfect New Post-Floyd Career Path

Would you trust a man who drives shirtless, wears expletive-laden suits, and never met a floral he didn’t like to infiltrate your wardrobe? Conor McGregor is banking on it. Following his loss to Floyd Mayweather (and US$100 million payday), the UFC star will embark on a surprising new direction for his career: a clothing line.

There’s no doubt McGregor has made his mark on the fashion community. We have named him one of the week’s best dressed on multiple occasions, and taken a deep-dive into his style sensibilities. So perhaps it’s no surprise that the lightweight champ has plans to expand his brand and bring his infamous aesthetic to the masses.

He will be joined in the venture by David August Heil, McGregor’s long-time style advisor and the man responsible for the f-bomb pinstripes seen round the world.

“Fashion is something that I am truly passionate about, and I am excited to share exactly that with my fans by giving them a chance to share my iconic looks.” McGregor said in a press release. “We casually chatted about doing a line together, but we finally got serious over the past several months. I know the public will love what lies ahead.”

The label, dubbed August McGregor, will offer modern and affordable suits for men who admire the fighter’s fearless sartorial style.

“I want someone who buys the complete look to feel as powerful and confident as Conor does whenever he’s wearing one of our suits,” said Heil.

August McGregor’s debut collection will be made up of a minimum of 10 looks for spring 2018. Prices for suits (in USD) will range from $500 to $1,200, while complete looks with shirts and accessories will retail starting from $650. The collection will be available in select department stores and online at augustmcgregor.com starting next January.

If you don’t have the swagger to dress like the notorious Irishman, clothing isn’t your only opportunity to follow in his well-shod footsteps. McGregor has also announced plans to drop his own whiskey.